marta alves
NECE - Research Center in Business Science, University of Beira Interior
Covilhã, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
NECE - Research Center in Business Science, University of Beira Interior
Covilhã, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Alexandru Ioan Cuza University
Iași, Romania
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Kocaeli University
İzmit, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Kanazawa University
Kanazawa, Japan
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Higher Institute of Social and Political Sciences, University of Lisbon
Lisboa, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
University Institute of Maia (ISMAI)
Maia, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Northumbria University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Lusofona University
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
University of Castilla-La Mancha
Ciudad Real, Spain
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Instituto Politecnico de Setubal (IPS)
Setúbal, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
University of the Rio dos Sinos Valley
São Leopoldo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Politecnico di Bari
Bari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
San Jose State University
San Jose, United States
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
University of Beira Interior
Covilhã, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Sevilla University
Seville, Spain
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development