Scope

The Epidemiology and Ecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of parasites in humans, animals, and plants, as well as their interactions with hosts and the environment.

Led by Prof. Alyssa Barry from Deakin University and Burnet Institute, the Epidemiology and Ecology section welcomes submissions in various domains of parasitology, which address key questions on the interactions between parasites, hosts, and the environment at the level of the species, population, community and ecosystem.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

disease prevalence and patterns

ecosystems and population processes

evolution and adaptation

host-parasite relationships

landscape and spatial approaches

physiological responses and behavior

Molecular and immunological approaches

population structure and dynamics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of parasite ecology and epidemiology, including their life cycles, distribution, and impact on host health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the epidemiology and ecology of parasites, disease prevalence and patterns, ecosystems and population processes, evolution and adaptation, host-parasite relationships, landscape and spatial approaches, physiological responses and behavior, and population structure and dynamics in relation to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 14: Life Below Water, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Epidemiology and Ecology section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on epidemiological or ecological aspects of parasitology. Submissions that primarily emphasize unrelated fields such as clinical studies or social sciences are excluded, unless they have a strong connection to public health or environmental concerns related to parasites, hosts, and their interactions. Research without a significant link to the in-scope areas, including disease prevalence and patterns, ecosystems and population processes, evolution and adaptation, host-parasite relationships, landscape and spatial approaches, physiological responses and behavior, and population structure and dynamics, will not be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of parasitology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.