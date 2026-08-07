Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
Biomechanical characterization of human lung bullae using uniaxial tensile tests and CT-derived geometry-specific finite element analysis
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
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Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Original Research
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Perspective
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Review
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Case Report
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Review
Published on 27 Jul 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Review
Published on 15 Jul 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Clinical Trial
Published on 13 Jul 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Original Research
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Original Research
Published on 08 Jul 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Review
Published on 01 Jul 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Editorial
Published on 25 Jun 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Perspective
Published on 19 Jun 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Original Research
Published on 15 Jun 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Original Research
Published on 09 Jun 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Correction
Published on 05 Jun 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Review
Published on 18 May 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Correction
Published on 21 Apr 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Systematic Review
Published on 21 Apr 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Systematic Review
Published on 14 Apr 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Original Research
Published on 13 Apr 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Original Research
Published on 25 Mar 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Review
Published on 20 Mar 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Original Research
Published on 18 Feb 2026
in Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology