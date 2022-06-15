Mission & scope

Frontiers in Political Science is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the theory and practice of governments and political systems at various levels, including local, state, national, and international.

With an Impact Factor of 1.9 (Clarivate) and a Citescore of 3.8 (Scopus), the journal is led by Field Chief Editors, Prof Wenfang Tang (School of Humanities and Social Science, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen) and Prof Roula Nezi (University of Surrey, UK), and considers the societal and cultural factors that influence government operations and policy theories. Topics include, but are not limited to:

comparative governance

elections and representation

peace and democracy

political economy

political participation

political science methodologies

politics of technology

refugees and conflict.

Manuscripts that purely focus on economic issues, such as economic theories or market dynamics, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Similarly, studies that are purely applying theories form natural sciences, pure mathematics, literary criticism, fine arts, and medical sciences are not appropriate for this journal. While political psychology is a subfield of political science, psychological research focused solely on individual or group behavior without a political context is also not suitable for this journal. It is important to note that interdisciplinary research can sometimes bridge multiple fields, and boundaries between disciplines are not always rigid.

Frontiers in Political Science is committed to advancing developments in the field of political science by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.