Mission & scope

Frontiers in Political Science focuses on the theory and practice of governments and political systems at the local, state, national and international levels.

The journal is interdisciplinary and it explores both empirical political science and critical theories. It will consider the societal and cultural factors that influence the operation of government together with policy theories. The aim is to focus on the actions, decisions and policies made on local, national, and international levels, from within a country, between countries and finally within international organisations such as the UN and European Union.

Specialty Sections and Chief Editors

Elections and Representation

- Currently recruiting a new Chief Editor

Comparative Governance

- Professor Daniele Conversi (IKERBASQUE Basque Foundation for Science) and Professor Wenfang Tang (The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology)

Methods and Measurement

- Professor Matthijs Bogaards (Central European University) and Professor Levente Littvay (Central European University)

Peace and Democracy

- Professor Anastassia V. Obydenkova (Uppsala University) and Doctor Thania Isabelle Paffenholz (Inclusive Peace Organization, Geneva)

Political Participation

- Professor Zoe Lefkofridi (University of Salzburg)

Politics of Technology

- Professor Leslie Paul Thiele (University of Florida)

Refugees and Conflict

- Professor Jane Freedman (Université Paris 8 Saint-Denis)

Political Economy

- Professor Alexander Tan (University of Canterbury)