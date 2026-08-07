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State University of New York at New Paltz
New Paltz, United States
Associate Editor
Peace and Democracy
Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Associate Editor
Peace and Democracy
University of Houston
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Peace and Democracy
Bilkent University
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Peace and Democracy