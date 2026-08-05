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University of Surrey
Guildford, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Political Science Methodologies
Auburn University
Auburn, United States
Associate Editor
Political Science Methodologies
University of the Aegean
Mytilene, Greece
Associate Editor
Political Science Methodologies
North-West University
Potchefstroom, South Africa
Associate Editor
Political Science Methodologies