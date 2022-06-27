despina alexiadou
University of Strathclyde
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
University of Strathclyde
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
Guido Carli Free International University for Social Studies
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
United States Department of Justice
Washington D.C., United States
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
University of Essex
Colchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
Autonomous University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
Montreal University
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
Mid Sweden University
Sundsvall, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
University of Wrocław
Wrocław, Poland
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
University of California, Riverside
Riverside, United States
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
University of Antwerp
Antwerp, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
Institute of Neurosciences, Faculty of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, Catholic University of Louvain
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation
NOVA University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Elections and Representation