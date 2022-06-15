Scope

The Political Economy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interrelationship between political and economic affairs.

Led by Dr. Alexander Tan from the University of Canterbury, the Political Economy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of political economy, which explore the connections between politics, economics, and societal decision-making.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

coordinated capitalism

finance and monetary politics

globalization and domestic political economy

industrial policymaking

state and business relations

transformation of the developmental state

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the dynamics and interactions between political and economic spheres.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of political economy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.