Scope

The Politics of Technology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the political impact and governance of diverse technologies.

Led by Dr. Leslie Thiele from the University of Florida, the Politics of Technology section welcomes submissions that address the challenges and opportunities arising from the intersection of politics and technology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include the political impact and governance of:

artificial intelligence and machine learning

biotechnology and synthetic biology

blockchain and encryption

civic technology

computational propaganda and bots

defense and security systems

digital surveillance

geoengineering

information and communication technologies and social media

internet of things

nanotechnology

quantum computing

robotics and drone

smart cities

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the challenges and opportunities arising from the intersection of politics and technology. Diverse normative perspectives and methodological approaches are encouraged.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including but not limited to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Politics of Technology section does not consider submissions that lack a fundamental focus on political policies, processes, or institutions. For example, submissions that primarily focus on education programs or industry initiatives will be considered outside the scope of this section unless they explore the political impact and governance of technologies, such as policy analyses the use of social media or artificial intelligence in educational institutions or digital surveillance in the workplace.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of political science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.