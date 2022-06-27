andrei akhremenko
National Research University Higher School of Economics
Moscow, Russia
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
National Research University Higher School of Economics
Moscow, Russia
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
University of Salerno
Fisciano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland
Manno, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing, Business School, Ulster University
Coleraine, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
Institute of Agriculture, School of Agriculture and Environment, University of Western Australia
Perth, Australia
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
European University Institute (EUI)
Fiesole, Italy
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
University for Continuing Education Krems
Krems an der Donau, Austria
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
Eurac Research
Bolzano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad
Islamabad, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
Kent State University
Kent, United States
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
TransResearch Consortium
Claremont, United States
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
Natural Resources Institute, University of Greenwich
Greenwich, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology
University of Texas at San Antonio
San Antonio, United States
Community Reviewer
Politics of Technology