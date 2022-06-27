leslie paul thiele
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Politics of Technology
Insight Centre for Data Analytics
Glasnevin, Ireland
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
University of the Aegean
Mytilene, Greece
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge, United States
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
National University of Singapore
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
East-West Center
Honolulu, United States
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
Shanghai University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
Save the Children (United States)
Washington, DC, United States
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
Nanjing Normal University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
Department of Design, Polytechnic of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology
National University of Singapore
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Politics of Technology