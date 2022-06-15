Scope

The Atmospheric Remote Sensing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of remote sensing techniques applied to the atmosphere.

Led by Dr. Oleg Dubovik from UMR8518 Laboratoire d'optique atmosphérique (LOA), the Atmospheric Remote Sensing section welcomes submissions which aim to enhance knowledge and promote innovation in this interdisciplinary field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

remote sensing of atmospheric aerosol, gases and cloud distribution

cloud formation, precipitation, and other atmospheric phenomena

applications such as weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and air quality assessment

satellites, aircraft, and ground-based systems

atmospheric remote sensing instruments, including radar, lidar, spectrometers, and radiometers

noise and calibration

data assimilation, machine learning, and AI to interpret atmospheric remote sensing data

data fusion - e.g., integrating atmospheric remote sensing data with ground station observations and climate models

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of atmospheric remote sensing techniques and their potential impact on various fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the atmospheric remote sensing techniques and applications contributing to SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of atmospheric remote sensing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.