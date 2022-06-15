Scope

The Emerging Technologies and Transformative Paradigms in Research section focuses on how profound and transformative changes across various aspects of society may influence the norm and the practice of research. Emerging and potentially disruptive technologies, such as AI, and transformative paradigms induced by urgent and global changes, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, can lead to fundamental and revolutionary changes in research. Researchers rethink the current paradigm of their research and are open to novel alternatives. Established insights and knowledge may be subject to revisions from a fresh perspective or with a different mindset.

Led by the journal's Field Chief Editor, Dr. Chaomei Chen from Drexel University, the section aims to feature exemplar works at the forefront of such technological and societal transformations, ranging from how current research practice is impacted to how research could be done and evaluated differently. Illustrative types of contributions to the section include the following:

• critical assessments and showcase studies of emerging technologies and how they may impact and transform research; e.g., how AI may impact various stages of a research lifecycle such as authoring and peer review

• leveraging text-mining and literature-based discovery technologies (including emerging and disruptive technologies) to organize research output and results

• revisiting well-known studies with new technologies or a novel paradigm and offering insights in how the research landscape is fundamentally changing

• exemplary studies that would be otherwise impossible or inconceivable without newly available technologies or the provision of a revolutionary paradigm

• the latest advancements in technology and how they may impact the ways research is performed and/or evaluated

• a potential, or realized shift, or significant change in the fundamental models or approaches, particularly in how research is conducted or how problems are solved.

Additional topics and questions of focus may include, but are not limited to, the following:

• debates on what constitutes co-authorship when technologies such as ChatGPT are involved in the research process

• transformation and adaptation in the way(s) researchers collaborate as a consequence of working from home's becoming the new norm

• the impact of disruptive technologies on research, ranging from researchers and society to research practice and policy.

The section specifically focuses on how technological innovations and rapidly changing research environments reshape traditional paradigms and drive paradigm shifts in a variety of fields. Work that focuses on more established technologies or incremental changes should be submitted to a different section.

Submissions on an array of topics covering emerging technology and transformative changes on research are welcome. However, the core of the submissions must be relevant to research metrics and/or research analytics to be in scope.