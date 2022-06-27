Main content

Specialty chief editor yuya kajikawa Tokyo Institute of Technology Meguro , Japan Specialty Chief Editor Patent Analytics

Scope Patent Analytics publishes high-quality research on patents and the patent system: fostering our understanding of patents, advancing methodologies, demonstrating and evaluating effectiveness and efficiency, and addressing issues in the system and proposing potential solutions. The specialty section provides an interdisciplinary forum for researchers in disciplines ranging from computer science, engineering, technology and innovation studies, and management science; and a transdisciplinary one for researchers and practitioners in business and policy sectors.



Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

• Technological trends and patent analytics

• Patent search and benchmarks

• Patent portfolio and R&D management

• Patent pools and standardization

• Strategic planning with patent analytics

• Legal, technological and economic aspects of patents

• Patentability and technological distance

• Claim structure and patent protection

• Patent infringement

• Patent strategy and patent value

• Patent citation and knowledge spillover

• Science linkage and innovation

• Technology acquisition and open innovation We do not limit our focus to patents, but also on other intellectual property rights, including designs, utility models, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets, amongst others. We also welcome case analyses on cutting-edge technological issues which have practical and managerial implications for strategic planning. Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Res. Metr. Anal.

Abbreviation frma

Electronic ISSN 2504-0537

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Submission Patent Analytics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Patent Analytics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

