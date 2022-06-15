Scope

The Patent Analytics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring patents and the patent system to enhance our understanding and address related issues.

Led by Dr. Yuya Kajikawa from Tokyo Institute of Technology, the Patent Analytics section welcomes submissions in various domains of patent analytics, which connect interdisciplinary research fields and foster collaboration between academia, business, and policy sectors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

claim structure and patent protection

legal, technological, and economic aspects of patents

patent citation and knowledge spillover

patent infringement

patent portfolio and R&D management

patent pools and standardization

patent search and benchmarks

patent strategy and patent value

patentability and technological distance

science linkage and innovation

strategic planning with patent analytics

technological trends and patent analytics

technology acquisition and open innovation.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the unique features of patent documents and patent systems, as well as their implications for researchers, managers, and policymakers.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions; and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

Analyses not using patent data, or methods aimed at patent analysis and reports with no methodological development and no advanced analysis, fall outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of patent analytics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.