Main content

Scope Research Assessment publishes high-quality research that advances the development, application, and evaluation of scholarly metrics, including bibliometric, scientometric, informetric, and altmetric studies.



We welcome submissions on the design and development of innovative metrics and indicators of research performance, as well as submissions relating to applications and discussions of various tools, databases and other resources, methods and metrics to evaluate research.



Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

• Scholarly metrics (altmetrics, bibliometrics, scientometrics, informetrics, webometrics, etc.)

• Evaluation of quality, novelty, efficiency, and impact of research

• Assessments at all levels of granularity (author, institutional, regional, national, international)

• Citation analysis

• Co-authorship, contributorship and collaboration analysis

• Mobility analysis

• Team Science

• Scientific Reward System

• Science mapping

• Multi- and interdisciplinarity research

• Principles and theories of research assessment Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Res. Metr. Anal.

Abbreviation frma

Electronic ISSN 2504-0537

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Submission Research Assessment welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Research Assessment, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.