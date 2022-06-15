Scope

The Research Assessment section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the design and implementation of research evaluation processes.

Led by Dr. Zaida Chinchilla-Rodríguez from Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Research Assessment section welcomes submissions in various domains of research metrics and analytics, which contribute to the responsible use of metrics and qualitative judgment in research assessment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analyses for advancing the reform of research assessment

analyses of the quality, novelty, efficiency, and impact of research

approaches to studying academic careers

barriers, obstacles, and issues in the context of the scientific reward system

best practices based on responsible metrics principles

current developments in research assessment and alternative methods

diversity, inclusiveness, and openness within the context of research assessment frameworks

issues with research assessment processes and practices

principles and theories of research assessment.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of research assessment and its impact on the scientific community.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the responsible use of metrics and qualitative judgment in research assessment, promoting diversity, inclusiveness, and openness, and contributing to the reform of research assessment processes, in alignment with SDGs 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 10 (Reduced inequalities), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Submissions that cover topics such as funding, career progression, researcher training, and the scientific ecosystem, and which do not focus specifically on research assessment (e.g., from an economic, education, or sociological angle) fall outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of research metrics and analytics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.