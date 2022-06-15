Scope

The Research Policy and Strategic Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of research policies, strategic management, and their implications for research and development (R&D).

Led by Dr. Yi Zhang from the University of Technology Sydney, the Research Policy and Strategic Management section welcomes submissions in various domains of research policy and strategic management, which connect theoretical foundations with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

government-industry-university cooperation

innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology transfer

R&D policy and management

R&D program implementation (e.g., portfolio analysis and assessment)

research evaluation (e.g. funding policies and assessments)

risk management in the context of research policy and strategic management at various levels (e.g., institutional, national, and international)

science of science

science of team science

science, technology, and innovation policy.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of research metrics and analytics in addressing key questions in research policy and strategic management.

In particular, the section also welcomes submissions which support and advance the promotion of SDGs such as quality education (SDG 4), decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG 9), and partnerships for the goals (SDG 17).

Research policy and strategic management studies will be considered outside the scope of this section if they are insufficiently related to research metrics and/or analytics, or if they approach research policy and strategic management solely from an economic, political, social, or psychological angle.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of research policy and strategic management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.