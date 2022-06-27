Main content

Specialty chief editor dietmar wolfram University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Milwaukee , United States Specialty Chief Editor Scholarly Communication

Scope Scholarly communication encompasses activities, people, processes and products relevant to the creation and dissemination of research and scholarship. Traditional approaches to scholarly communication have been transformed in recent decades by advances in information and communication technology. The specialty section Scholarly Communication presents an open, global forum for high-quality, peer reviewed research that addresses issues central to traditional and emerging scholarly communication approaches for all areas of human knowledge. The journal editors welcome original research contributions and current reviews of topics relevant to scholarly communication including:



• All phases of the scholarship creation and dissemination life cycle

• Applications of information and communication technologies

• Assessment of scholarship from local to international perspectives

• Roles of associations and societies in scholarly communication

• Communication networks

• Comparative and international studies of scholarly communication practices

• Digital scholarship

• Editorial and information policy

• Ethics

• Formal and informal channels of communication

• Funding models

• History of scholarly communication

• Information behaviors of researchers in knowledge discovery and creation

• Metadata

• Open Science

• Peer review models

• Research collaboration, authorship and acknowledgments

• Reward systems for scholarship

• Roles of stakeholders in scholarship creation and dissemination

• Science and technology studies

• Sharing and reuse of research products (data, software, articles, notes)

• Societal impact of research scholarship

• Traditional and emerging scholarly publication models Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Res. Metr. Anal.

Abbreviation frma

Electronic ISSN 2504-0537

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Submission Scholarly Communication welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Scholarly Communication, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.