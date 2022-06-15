Scope

The Scholarly Communication section is committed to publishing research centred on the exploration and understanding of traditional and emerging approaches to the creation and dissemination of knowledge.

Led by Dr. Siluo Yang from Wuhan University, this section encourages submissions that delve into various aspects of scholarly communication, connecting the diverse elements involved in the production and sharing of research across all areas of human knowledge.

Topics considered within the scope of this section encompass, but are not limited to:

academic ethics

applications of information technologies in scholarly communication

artificial intelligence and scholarly communication

comparative and international studies of scholarly communication practices

digital scholarship

editorial and information policy

formal and informal channels of scholarly communication, including social media

history of scholarly communication

information behaviors of researchers in knowledge discovery and creation

open science and communication

peer review models

research collaboration, authorship, and acknowledgments

reward systems for scholarship

roles of associations and societies in scholarly communication

scholarly communication networks

scientific funding models

sharing and reuse of research products (data, software, articles, notes)

the life cycle of scholarship creation and dissemination

traditional and emerging scholarly publication models.

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth insights into the various aspects of scholarly communication, focusing on the processes, technologies, and stakeholders involved in the creation and dissemination of research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the exploration and understanding of traditional and emerging approaches to scholarly communication, connecting diverse elements in the production and sharing of research across all areas of human knowledge, and promoting SDGs such as Quality Education (SDG 4), Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure (SDG 9), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

Topics falling outside the scope of this section include, but are not limited to, the analysis of disciplines, research topics, text models, research methods, or research assessment, without a clear focus on scholarly communication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Scholarly Communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.