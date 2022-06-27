alireza abbasi
University of New South Wales
Kensington, Australia
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
University of New South Wales
Kensington, Australia
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
KNAW-DANS
The Hague, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Utrecht University
Utrecht, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Center for Complexity Sciences, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Swinburne University of Technology
Hawthorn, Australia
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Shahed University
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Long Island University Post
Brookville, United States
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Federal University of Pará
Belém, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Université de Caen Normandie
Caen, France
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Colorado School of Mines
Golden, United States
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Federal University of Minas Gerais
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Shandong University of Technology
Zibo, China
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
Polytechnic University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication
State University of Londrina
Londrina, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Scholarly Communication