Scope

The Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors section is committed to publishing research centered on advancing sensing technologies using electro-optic and photonic means.

Under the guidance of Prof. Kyunghwan Oh from Yonsei University, the Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of optoelectronic and photonic sensing. These include sensor design and structure, multi-modal sensing capability, in-situ real-time monitoring technologies, and their applications in emerging areas such as energy storage systems, autonomously manoeuvring vehicles, IoT-driven smart manufacturing systems, biochemical monitoring, and high precision quantum measurements.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

minimally invasive optoelectronic/photonic sensing and monitoring for biomedical applications

novel structure, highly functional sensing material, reproducible fabrication technologies for optoelectronic/photonic sensors, and sensor arrays

optical range finding solutions in autonomous vehicles (e.g., LIDAR, image sensors for pattern recognition)

optical sensing and monitoring in compact energy storage systems (e.g., solid-state battery, electrolyte ion cells, hydrogen fuel cells)

optoelectronic and photonic sensors for IoT systems (e.g., temperature, humidity, chemicals, electromagnetic fields, motion, position, and vibration sensing solutions)

photonic monitoring of energy generation (e.g., solar cell, windmills, tidal power, and other green energy generation methods)

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about innovative optoelectronic and photonic sensing technologies and their applications. Reports dealing with mechanical reliability do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Aspects relating to photon generation, reception and conversion are not restricted to fundamental work, therefore, this section operates in close collaboration with our sister Journal, Frontiers in Photonics.

The section welcomes submissions which support the Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Optoelectronic and Photonic Sensors to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.