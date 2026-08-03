Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
Signals and Meaning-Context Articulations: Role of Emotions and their Salience in the Social Representations of Protective Policies in 11 Countries
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Editorial
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 11 May 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Correction
Published on 06 May 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Correction
Published on 04 May 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Opinion
Published on 21 Apr 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Review
Published on 19 Mar 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Accepted on 16 Mar 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Review
Published on 11 Mar 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 10 Mar 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 05 Mar 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Brief Research Report
Published on 27 Feb 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 25 Feb 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 10 Feb 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Brief Research Report
Published on 22 Jan 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 14 Jan 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 01 Dec 2025
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Opinion
Published on 19 Nov 2025
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 31 Oct 2025
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 24 Oct 2025
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Brief Research Report
Published on 16 Jul 2025
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Brief Research Report
Published on 09 Jul 2025
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 27 Jun 2025
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology