Scope

The Pedometrics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing quantitative soil science, digital soil science, and technology-oriented soil science.

Led by Dr. Sabine Grunwald from the Soil, Water and Ecosystem Sciences Department at the University of Florida, the Pedometrics section welcomes submissions in various domains of soil science, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to better understand soil properties and functions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence (machine learning and deep learning) in soil science

data mining of geospatial big data sets to model soil dynamics

digital soil and digital soil-ecosystems

digital soil philosophy and ethics of pedometrics (i.e., new paradigms, worldviews, theories, multi-perspectival voices)

digital soil twins

emergent frontiers in digital soil mapping

ensembles of soil data and models

fusion of lab, field and remote sensing technologies to model soils

global soil assessments

modeling and simulation of soil processes

multi-sensor systems to characterize soils

new algorithms to model soils

novel quantitative approaches in soil health, soil security, or soil quality

pedogenic and earth system modeling

physically-informed AI modeling of soil-ecosystems

prediction and modeling of soil properties, soil functions, soil indices, and soil ecosystem services

remote-sensing or geotechnology supported soil assessments

soil carbon modeling from farm to global scale

soil geoplatforms

soil science in the cloud

soil sensor networks to monitor soil change

soil spectroscopy and proximal soil sensing

uncertainty assessment of soil predictions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of statistical and mathematical methods applicable to data analysis problems in soil science. Reports or applied soil science studies that are focused on management are outside the scope of this section. Fundamental empirical pedological studies and research focused on empirical biogeochemical soil processes should be submitted to specialized soil science journals.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 2: Zero Hunger, SDG 13: Climate Action, and SDG 15: Life on Land.