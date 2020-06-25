davey jones
Bangor University
Bangor, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
Bahauddin Zakariya University
Multan, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
National Research Centre (Egypt)
Cairo, Egypt
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
Aligarh Muslim University
Aligarh, India
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
Faisalabad, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
Division of Agronomy, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
National Rice Research Institute (ICAR)
Cuttack, India
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
Division of Agronomy, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
Faculty of Agriculture, Zagazig University
Zagazig, Egypt
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
Mohammed VI Polytechnic University
Ben Guerir, Morocco
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
Institute of Plant Virology, Ningbo University
Ningbo, China
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
University of Kassel
Kassel, Germany
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
University of Maragheh
Maragheh, Iran
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
Faisalabad, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions