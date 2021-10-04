Scope

The Soil Biogeochemistry and Nutrient Cycling section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of carbon, nutrients, and contaminants in soil-plant systems.

Led by Dr. Antonio Rafael Sánchez-Rodríguez from the University of Cordoba (Spain), the Soil Biogeochemistry and Nutrient Cycling section welcomes submissions in the various domains of soil science, which connect fundamental and applied research to address pressing environmental challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

climate change impacts on soil processes

contaminants in soil-plant systems

fate and impact of mineral and organic contaminants

mitigation measures for environmental impacts

nutrient cycling and mobility

nutrient distribution, utilization, and reuse

soil carbon dynamics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions and processes within soil-plant systems, aiming to improve overall productivity and reduce adverse environmental impacts.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the soil biogeochemistry and nutrient cycling, focusing on soil carbon dynamics, nutrient cycling and mobility, contaminants in soil-plant systems, climate change impacts on soil processes, mitigation measures for environmental impacts, nutrient distribution, utilization, and reuse, and fate and impact of mineral and organic contaminants, contributing to SDGs 2, 13, and 15.

The Soil Biogeochemistry & Nutrient Cycling section does not consider submissions that focus solely on organic matter decomposition without a clear connection to nutrient cycling or studies that emphasize long-term ecological research without a fundamental basis in soil biogeochemical processes and nutrient dynamics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of soil science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

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The section gratefully acknowledges its founding Specialty Chief Editor, Professor Leo Condron from Lincoln University, whose leadership and guidance laid the foundations for its current scope and impact.