Scope

The Soil Biology, Ecosystems and Biodiversity section is committed to publishing research focused on the role of soil biology and ecology in regulating soil functions and biodiversity conservation.

Under the guidance of Dr. Siu Tsai from the University of São Paulo, the Soil Biology, Ecosystems and Biodiversity section invites submissions in various domains of soil biology and ecology, which contribute to the understanding of soil population and community dynamics, and their impact on soil quality and biodiversity conservation.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

the application of molecular and analytical techniques, such as -omics, to study population and community dynamics in relation to soil quality and biodiversity conservation

the ecology of all soil organisms, including viruses, and their role in soil population and community dynamics

the effects of soil organisms on ecosystem dynamics and services across spatial and temporal scales

the regulation of above and belowground functions by soil biological processes, integrating soil physical and chemical properties with a focus on biogeochemical cycling for a comprehensive definition of "soil health" concept

the use of network modeling approaches to understand the mechanistic basis of soil population and community dynamics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between soil biology, ecosystems, and biodiversity conservation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of soil biology, ecosystems, and biodiversity conservation in relation to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Soil Biology, Ecosystems and Biodiversity section does not consider submissions primarily focusing on agricultural practices without a fundamental basis in soil biology, ecosystem functioning, or biodiversity conservation. Studies solely addressing crop management, yield improvement, or agronomic techniques without a clear connection to soil biology, ecosystems, or biodiversity conservation are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Soil Biology, Ecosystems and Biodiversity to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.