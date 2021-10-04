Scope

Led by Dr. Abad Chabbi from UMR INRAE-AgroParisTech ECOSYS- Pôle SOL&Tox, Campus Agro Paris Saclay, the Soil Management section focuses on advancing knowledge related to soil management practices, especially in the context of land use and climate change.

Topics covered include:

agricultural management systems that promote balanced food production, soil sustainability, and ecosystem resilience

carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus pools and stoichiometry, including coupling and decoupling processes under intensive management

consequences of intensive land management on soil erosion, runoff, and susceptibility to extreme weather events

effects of mineral fertilizers and pesticides on soil health

impacts of forestry and grassland management on soil properties at various depths

organic farming and its effects on greenhouse gas emissions

role of soil management practices in soil properties, associated risks, and policy-making tools

strategies for adapting soil management to future climate change

Submissions should offer detailed insights into these areas and their impact on soil health, crop productivity, and environmental quality. The section particularly welcomes research that enhances understanding in soil management, agricultural systems, forestry, nutrient cycling, fertilizer and pesticide impacts, organic farming, soil health, and climate change adaptation, with a focus on SDGs 2, 13, and 15.

Submissions that focus solely on laboratory-based research without practical applications in soil management or real-world implications will not be considered. However, valuable insights into soil management, even if they do not strongly emphasize soil conservation, fertility, or sustainability, will be reviewed.

This multidisciplinary section aims to disseminate and communicate cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in soil science to researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the public globally.