Scope

The Soil Organic Matter Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration section is committed to publishing research centered on the processes and impacts of organic matter stabilization and destabilization in soils.

Guided by Dr. Cornelia Rumpel from Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), the Soil Organic Matter Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration section encourages submissions in various domains of soil science, which connect the understanding of soil organic matter dynamics to sustainable environmental management, climate change adaptation, and food security.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

barriers and solutions for successful implementation of soil carbon sequestration strategies in different environments and soil types

consequences of climate change for organic matter dynamics in organic and mineral soils

controls of organic matter chemistry and turnover in different soil types at various spatial and temporal scales

coupling of carbon cycle with nitrogen, phosphorus cycles, and stoichiometry constraints on organic matter dynamics and carbon sequestration

new experimental and modeling approaches to advance our understanding of soil organic matter dynamics and its impacts

processes, benefits, and trade-offs of soil organic and inorganic carbon sequestration

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the dynamics of soil organic matter and carbon sequestration processes in various soil types and environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of soil organic matter dynamics, carbon sequestration processes, and sustainable environmental management, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Soil Organic Matter Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration section does not consider studies that primarily focus on content analysis or other research methodologies unrelated to soil organic matter, carbon sequestration, and their underlying processes. However, investigations that contribute to the understanding of soil carbon dynamics and sequestration mechanisms, even if not directly focused on these topics, may be considered if they support and advance the understanding of sustainable environmental management, climate change adaptation, and food security.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Soil Organic Matter Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.