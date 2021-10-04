Scope

The Soil Pollution & Remediation section is committed to publishing research centered on understanding and addressing soil pollution and its consequences.

Guided by Dr. Kitae Baek from Jeonbuk National University, the Soil Pollution & Remediation section invites submissions in various domains of soil pollution research, aiming to provide insights into the sources, effects, and remediation strategies for soil pollution.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

agricultural activity as a source of pollution

effects of soil pollution, such as reduced fertility, waste management issues, pollution of drinking water, and public health issues

forestry pollution

industrial waste and human activity as a source of pollution

inorganic pollutants

organic pollutants

remediation and management of contaminated soil, including bioremediation, chemical oxidation and reduction, and thermal treatment

soil and sediment pollution

soil monitoring, assessment, and mitigation

toxic compounds and heavy metal toxicology

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the various aspects of soil pollution, its effects, and potential remediation strategies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of soil pollution, its consequences, and remediation strategies in relation to SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Soil Pollution & Remediation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.