Scope

The Soils and Human Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the connections between soil and human health.

Led by Dr. Bal Ram Singh from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, the Soils and Human Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of soil and human health research, which aim to enhance the understanding of the relationship between these two areas.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

chemical interactions within the soil system that alter chemical composition and health risks

climate change impacts on the soil system and impacts on human health

health issues resulting from exposures to hazardous chemicals through the soil system

impact of geophagy on human health

influence of soil biology on human health

medicines derived from soil

nutrient transfer from soils to humans through the food web

public perception of soil and human health issues

soil health/quality-human health connections

soil-water interactions and influences on human health

ways to advance interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary research collaborations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the links between soil and human health, focusing on the topics mentioned above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of soil and human health, focusing on nutrient transfer, hazardous chemical exposure, climate change impacts, soil health connections, chemical interactions, soil biology, soil-water interactions, geophagy, medicines derived from soil, public perception, and interdisciplinary research collaborations, in alignment with SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of soil and human health research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.