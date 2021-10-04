Scope

The Stroke in the Young section is dedicated to publishing research focused on pediatric stroke and its related aspects.

Led by Dr. Daniel Licht from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, this Frontiers in Stroke section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric stroke, which address the challenges faced by this special population and contribute to the advancement of knowledge and treatment strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

congenital stroke

extracorporeal mechanical circulation and stroke

mechanical thrombectomy

metabolic and mitochondrial pathways relevant to pediatric stroke

novel therapies and clinical trials

pediatric stroke risks and stroke mimics

rehab and recovery from stroke

thrombolysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge specific to pediatric stroke, aiming to improve understanding, diagnosis, and treatment for this unique population.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric stroke to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Studies without a focus on the pediatric population are not suitable for this specialty section.

Frontiers in Stroke also offers the following specialty sections: