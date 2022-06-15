Scope

The Colorectal and Proctological Surgery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the management and treatment of colorectal and proctological diseases.

Led by Dr. Gaetano Gallo from Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, the Colorectal and Proctological Surgery section welcomes submissions in various domains of colorectal and proctological surgery, which aim to enhance understanding and improve patient care.

The section encourages the submission of several article types, including clinical trials, reviews, meta-analyses, commentaries, and perspectives (see the full list here). Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

benign and functional diseases

controversial issues in the field

epidemiological, diagnostic, and therapeutic studies

malignancies of the lower gastrointestinal tract

management of colorectal and proctological diseases

translational research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the management and treatment of colorectal and proctological diseases, with a focus on multidisciplinary approaches involving coloproctological surgeons, gastroenterologists, radiologists, general practitioners, nurses, and other medical specialists.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of colorectal and proctological diseases, promoting multidisciplinary collaboration, and improving patient outcomes, in alignment with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

All submissions that do not concern colorectal, proctological, and pelvic floor pathologies are not in the scope of this section and must be sent to other sections within the journal instead.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of colorectal and proctological surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.