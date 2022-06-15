Main content

Specialty chief editor gaetano gallo Sapienza University of Rome Rome, Italy Specialty Chief Editor Colorectal and Proctological Surgery

Scope The Colorectal Surgery and Proctology Section publishes original research of high scientific quality on management and treatment of colorectal and proctological diseases. We also encourage submission of clinical trials, reviews, meta-analyses, controversial issues, and commentary. Moreover, the section offers the possibility of publishing perspectives, brief research report and mini-review concerning new trends. Epidemiological, diagnostic, therapeutic studies and even translational research are strongly recommended. Submissions focus not only malignancies of the lower gastrointestinal tract but also benign and functional diseases. The section aims to involve coloproctological surgeons, gastroenterologists, radiologists, general practitioners, nurses, and other medical specialists who are dealing with those diseases confirming a multidisciplinary view and informing the readers about the best standards of care. Frontiers in Surgery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Surg.

Abbreviation fsurg

Electronic ISSN 2296-875X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 2.568 Impact Factor 1.4 CiteScore

