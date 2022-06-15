Scope

The Obstetrics and Gynecological Surgery section is committed to publishing research centered on advancing women's health through comprehensive studies in obstetrics and gynecology.

Led by Prof. Stefano Cianci from the University of Messina, the Obstetrics and Gynecological Surgery section encourages submissions across various domains of obstetrics and gynecology, aiming to connect diverse research areas for a more comprehensive understanding of women's health.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

contraception

general obstetrics and gynecology

gynecologic oncology

maternal-fetal medicine

reproductive endocrinology and infertility

urogynecology

Submissions should offer detailed, in-depth knowledge about specific areas of focus within obstetrics and gynecology, providing valuable insights and contributions to the field of women's health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the above listed topics in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).

The Obstetrics and Gynecological Surgery section does not consider submissions focusing on general psychology or mental health unrelated to reproductive health. However, epidemiological studies with a surgical aspect and global health issues that directly pertain to obstetrics or gynecological surgery will be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecological Surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.