Specialty chief editor jaimo ahn Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan Ann Arbor , United States Specialty Chief Editor Orthopedic Surgery

Scope The aim of the specialty section Orthopedic Surgery is to improve the well being of people with musculoskeletal conditions by expanding evidence-based knowledge of disease processes, promoting innovation in treatment options, opening debate to test the rigor of current thinking, and supporting moves to protect the sustainability of health care delivery. It will cover all aspects of orthopedic surgery, including shoulder and elbow surgery, surgical sports medicine, orthopedic trauma, foot and ankle surgery, spine surgery, joint reconstruction, and bone and soft tissue tumor surgery. In addition, there will be a focus on basic science, population health science, and health economics where it is directly applicable to the field of orthopedic surgery. Orthopedic Surgery will connect researchers and clinicians with their patients through the translation of discoveries and innovation into safe, effective, and efficient treatments. Critical to this will be a multidisciplinary approach, which leverages the expertise of different groups to tackle the multifactorial nature of complex musculoskeletal problems. This specialty section will achieve this by developing a knowledgeable and experienced team of editors and reviewers, rapid processing of manuscripts, assisting authors to produce high quality scientific articles, and drawing attention to important questions and issues through thematic publications. In addition, being nested as a specialty section within Frontiers in Surgery will allow for cross-disciplinary dialogue with other specialties such as surgical oncology, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. Frontiers in Surgery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Surg.

Abbreviation fsurg

Electronic ISSN 2296-875X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 2.568 Impact Factor 1.4 CiteScore

Submission Orthopedic Surgery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Orthopedic Surgery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

