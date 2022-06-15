Scope

The Orthopedic Surgery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the well-being of individuals with musculoskeletal conditions.

Led by Prof. Jaimo Ahn from University of Michigan, the Orthopedic Surgery section welcomes submissions in various domains of orthopedic surgery, connecting researchers and clinicians with patients through the translation of discoveries and innovation into safe, effective, and efficient treatments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic science related to orthopedic surgery

bone and soft tissue tumor surgery

foot and ankle surgery

health economics related to orthopedic surgery

joint reconstruction

orthopedic trauma

population health science related to orthopedic surgery

shoulder and elbow surgery

spine surgery

surgical sports medicine

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of orthopedic surgery and its related fields, aiming to improve patient outcomes and contribute to the sustainability of healthcare delivery.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions, innovative treatment options, and multidisciplinary approaches in orthopedic surgery, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Orthopedic Surgery section does not consider submissions focusing on anesthesia and analgesia, nerve blocks, or postoperative care, as these topics fall outside the primary scope of orthopedic surgical research and practice. Bibliometric studies are no longer accepted in this section. Rare exceptions may be made for transformative work at the editors’ discretion.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of orthopedic surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.