Scope

The Pediatric Surgery section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research that advances the understanding and management of surgical conditions affecting children and adolescents. The section encompasses the full spectrum of pediatric surgical care, from basic and translational science to clinical research, surgical innovation, and long-term outcomes.

Led by Dr. Francesco Morini, alongside an international team of clinicians and researchers, the section welcomes original studies across all pediatric surgical subspecialties, with the goal of improving patient care, refining surgical techniques, and enhancing outcomes worldwide.

Topics within the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

basic and translational research with direct relevance to pediatric surgical diseases

novel diagnostic approaches and imaging technologies

prenatal diagnosis and fetal interventions

innovative surgical techniques and treatment strategies

advances in minimally invasive and robotic surgery

fetal and neonatal surgery

pediatric thoracic surgery

pediatric gastrointestinal surgery

pediatric surgical oncology

pediatric plastic and hand surgery

pediatric burns and trauma

pediatric endocrine surgery

pediatric neurosurgery

pediatric anesthesia and perioperative pain management

long-term outcomes and quality-of-life studies

prospective single-center and multicenter clinical investigations

Submissions should provide rigorous scientific evidence and clinically relevant insights into the diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes of surgical diseases in children and adolescents.

The section particularly encourages research that contributes to improved health and well-being across childhood and adolescence, supporting Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Surgery section does not generally consider studies unrelated to pediatric surgical conditions or animal research lacking clear translational relevance to pediatric surgical practice. Manuscripts focused primarily on non-surgical conditions or topics more appropriately addressed by other specialty sections — such as the Pediatric Urology section — should be submitted elsewhere. Interdisciplinary studies are welcome when the surgical component is a central focus of the work.

By disseminating innovative research and impactful discoveries, the Pediatric Surgery section serves as a platform for advancing pediatric surgical science and practice, engaging researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, policymakers, industry partners, and the wider global community.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.