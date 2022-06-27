Main content

Specialty chief editor barbara magda ludwikowski Kinder- und Jugendkrankenhaus AUF DER BULT Hanover , Germany Specialty Chief Editor Pediatric Surgery

Scope This section publishes research articles on all aspects of Pediatric Surgery, from experimental research to clinical papers. We are particularly interested in - long term outcomes, - prospective uni- or multi-institutional studies, - basic science research with application to the pediatric surgical diseases, - new diagnostic options, - new surgical techniques and treatment modalities, - improvements to existing techniques, - minimally invasive and robotic surgery, - pediatric plastic and hand surgery, - pediatric surgical oncology, - prenatal diagnosis and treatment, - pediatric gastrointestinal surgery, - pediatric thoracic surgery, - pediatric burns and trauma, - pediatric urology, - pediatric endocrine surgery, - pediatric neurosurgery, - pediatric anesthesia and pain control as well as all other aspects of surgery in children. Our goal is to present cutting edge advances in the specialty, to stimulate new research in all areas of surgical diseases of childhood, and to promote discussion on the numerous controversial areas in our field. Frontiers in Surgery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Surg.

Abbreviation fsurg

Electronic ISSN 2296-875X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 2.568 Impact Factor 1.4 CiteScore

Submission Pediatric Surgery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Pediatric Surgery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.