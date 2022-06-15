Scope

The Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the latest advancements in plastic and reconstructive surgical techniques and technologies.

The Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery section welcomes submissions in the various domains of plastic and reconstructive surgery, which connect the realms of basic science research and clinical applications for improved patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aesthetic surgery

biomaterials development and usage in reconstructive and plastic surgery

cell biology and its role in reconstructive procedures

composite tissue allotransplantation

medical imaging in plastic and reconstructive surgery

microsurgery techniques and innovations

nanotechnology applications in reconstructive and plastic surgery

tissue engineering and regenerative medicine

3D printing for surgical planning and implementation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the innovative techniques, technologies, and interdisciplinary approaches in plastic and reconstructive surgery to ensure a thorough understanding of the field. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the above listed topics and SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery section does not consider submissions primarily focused on otolaryngology, oral surgery, dentistry, or cosmetic medicine, as these topics fall outside the scope of reconstructive and plastic surgery.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.