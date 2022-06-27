Main content

Scope These are exciting times in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery. Meaningful advances in a wide range of basic science research and clinical spheres have been made in the field in recent years, with direct translation to patient care.



As a community, we are lucky to be involved in such a vast, complex, increasingly interdisciplinary, rapidly expanding, and intellectually challenging field of surgery. The procedures we perform often transcend the anatomic boundaries which define and limit other specialties. This versatility promotes innovation, and with the recent advances in medical imaging, microsurgery, composite tissue allotransplantation, nanotechnology, cell biology, biomaterials and 3D printing – treatment options for patients are wider than ever before.



The section welcomes all clinical and basic science articles related to plastic and reconstructive surgery including new growth areas such as tissue engineering and composite tissue allotransplantation. In this rapidly advancing world of scientific discovery, Frontiers commits to an efficient and transparent review process and aim to be the fastest review system in publishing will be crucial in speeding the process of translational research by informing the community of important discoveries sooner rather than later. Frontiers in Surgery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

