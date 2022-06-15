Scope

The Vascular Surgery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the healthcare of patients with vascular diseases.

Led by Prof. Stavros Kakkos from the University of Patras, the Vascular Surgery section welcomes submissions in various domains of vascular surgery, which aim to facilitate the translation of innovations into clinical practice.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic science research in vascular disease

carotid stenosis treatment

conservative and medical management of vascular disease

diabetic foot care

health economics of vascular disease

lymphatic diseases

management of aneurysms, both open and endovascular

peripheral arterial disease interventions

technological innovation in vascular disease

vascular trauma management

venous thromboembolism and chronic venous disorders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of vascular surgery, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and implementing innovative treatments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the management of vascular diseases in alignment with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Vascular Surgery section does not consider submissions focusing on non-vascular surgical procedures or oncological studies without a relevance to vascular surgery or vascular disease management. Submissions focusing on the heart and the intracranial cavity should be submitted to the Heart Surgery or Neurosurgery sections instead.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of vascular surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.