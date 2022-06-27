Main content

Specialty chief editor stavros k. kakkos University of Patras Patras , Greece Specialty Chief Editor Vascular Surgery

Scope The aim of the specialty section of Vascular Surgery is to improve the health care of patients with vascular disease. Vascular Surgery is an independent monospecialty, or a subspecialty of general surgery in some countries, dealing with diseases of the arteries, veins and lymphatics, excluding the heart and the intracranial cavity. The continuing expansion of endovascular therapy in the last two decades has significantly transformed Vascular Surgery, and there is an unmet need for further technological innovations and implementation of innovative treatments.



The Vascular Surgery Section of Frontiers in Surgery will serve as a popular forum for dissemination of evidence-based knowledge and healthcare innovation. It will cover all aspects of Vascular Surgery, including open and endovascular management of aneurysms, carotid stenosis and peripheral arterial disease, venous thromboembolism and chronic venous disorders, diabetic foot, vascular trauma, and lymphatic diseases. Additionally, there will be a focus on the important fields of conservative & medical management, basic science and health economics of vascular disease. The specialty section Vascular Surgery will connect researchers and clinicians aiming to facilitate the translation of innovations into clinical practice. This will be achieved by developing an experienced and enthusiastic team of editors and reviewers, rapid processing of manuscripts, assisting authors to provide high-quality articles, and drawing attention to important questions and issues through thematic publications. In addition, being nested as a specialty section within Frontiers in Surgery, will allow for interdisciplinary exchange of ideas with other specialties such as visceral and orthopedic surgery. Frontiers in Surgery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Surg.

Abbreviation fsurg

Electronic ISSN 2296-875X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 2.568 Impact Factor 1.4 CiteScore

Submission Vascular Surgery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Vascular Surgery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.