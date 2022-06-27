Main content

Specialty chief editor gabriel sandblom Karolinska Institutet (KI) Solna , Sweden

Scope Visceral Surgery deals with all aspects of the surgical treatment of benign and malignant diseases of abdominal organs (hepato-biliary and pancreatic surgery including transplantation, splenic surgery), the entire gastrointestinal tract (esophageal, gastric, bariatric, small-bowel, colorectal and proctology surgery), endocrine organs,the abdominal wall (hernia surgery and abdominal wall closure) and the peritoneum (peritonitis, sepsis and peritoneal carcinomatosis). Minimally invasive and robotic surgery have become increasingly important in many fields of visceral surgery. Fast-track concepts and an optimized perioperative care play a significant role for the patient outcome. Tissue substitutes like synthetic and biological meshes are today natural aids for closure of abdominal fascia defects, replacement of anatomical structures, like the pelvic floor or prophylaxis against long term complications (recurrence, incisional hernia, etc.). Authors are encouraged to submit experimental or clinical studies to the above listed range of subtopics in visceral surgery. Frontiers in Surgery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Surg.

Abbreviation fsurg

Electronic ISSN 2296-875X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 2.568 Impact Factor 1.4 CiteScore

Submission Visceral Surgery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Visceral Surgery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

