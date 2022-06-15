Scope

The Visceral Surgery section is committed to publishing research centered on the surgical treatment of abdominal organs diseases and disorders.

Led by Prof. Gabriel Sandblom from Karolinska Institutet, the Visceral Surgery section invites submissions in various domains of visceral surgery, aiming to enhance the understanding and treatment of abdominal conditions.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

abdominal wall surgery, such as hernia repair and abdominal wall closure

endocrine organ surgery

fast-track concepts and optimized perioperative care

gastrointestinal tract surgery, covering esophageal, gastric, and bariatric procedures

hepato-biliary and pancreatic surgery, including transplantation

minimally invasive and robotic surgery techniques

peritoneal surgery, addressing peritonitis, sepsis, and peritoneal carcinomatosis

splenic surgery

tissue substitutes, including synthetic and biological meshes for abdominal fascia defects and anatomical structure replacement as well as prophylaxis against long term complications (recurrence, incisional hernia, etc.)

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the surgical treatment of abdominal diseases and disorders, focusing on the listed topics to ensure a thorough understanding of the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Visceral Surgery section does not consider submissions focusing on general education, medical imaging without a relevance to visceral surgical procedures, or anesthesiology as a standalone topic. Studies that do not specifically address the surgical management of visceral organs or related pathologies are outside the scope of this section. For example, articles focused on colorectal and proctological diseases should be submitted to the Colorectal and Proctological Surgery section of the journal instead.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of visceral surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.