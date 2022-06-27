Scope

Global policy frameworks such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for cities that are inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. Additionally, the New Urban Agenda (NUA) and 2020 World Cities Report make the case for the value of sustainable urbanization, reaffirming the importance of local actors to overall sustainable development by creating economic, social, and environmental value that supports the fight against poverty, inequality, climate change and other global challenges. These global policy frameworks are being adopted at a time when the world is experiencing rapid urbanization, especially in the Global South. About ninety-six per cent of ongoing urbanization is expected to occur in the less developed regions of East Asia, South Asia and Africa.

The stark reality in the Global South is that this rapid urbanization is not always matched with corresponding investment in infrastructure, urban services and other social amenities. Presently, there are widespread challenges such as urban poverty and inequality, deteriorating urban infrastructure, rapid growth of informal settlements (slum communities) and environmental challenges due to climate change. These challenges have also been compounded by public health challenges, like the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the rapid urbanization, cities in the Global South are also undergoing significant urban transformations, including the emergence of new urban spaces (such as gated communities, new cities), smart cities as well as large-scale informal urban developments. All these processes have significant implications for our understanding of cities in the Global South, as well as on the building of a sustainable urban future.

The mission of this section is to create a platform for both leading and emerging scholars to share ideas, contribute to scholarly debates and inform policy choices towards urban sustainability in the Global South. We invite papers from various political-economic perspectives. In particular, articles in the following and related areas are welcome:

• New urban forms (new cities, smart cities and other mega-urban projects) and their implications for a sustainable urban future in the Global South;

• Peri-urban land transformation, and livelihoods;

• Sustainable urban mobility in Global South cities;

• Urban planning and resilience, including innovative approaches to climate change adaptation in cities of the Global South;

• Harnessing the social and economic value of urbanization, towards economic development, poverty alleviation and employment opportunities in the Global South;

• Sustainable urban land management in Global South cities;

• Urban poverty and inequality;

• Informal urbanization and implications for sustainable urban futures in the Global South;

• Right to the city, social justice and innovative strategies for promoting urban inclusion in cities of the Global South;

• Urban management in the Global South; including emerging models of governing and managing cities;

• The financing of urban development in the Global South, including existing models and innovative approaches;

• Deployment of technology to address urban challenges in Global South cities;

• COVID-19-pandemic and the capability to handle future pandemics within Global South cities.

• The relationship between mining and cities;

• Sustainable housing and construction processes;

• Collective action and mutual aid