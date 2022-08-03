Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Division of Public Policy, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Kowloon , Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Innovation and Governance
Xavier University
Bhubaneswar , India
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
The Open University (United Kingdom)
Milton Keynes , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
Trinity College Dublin
Dublin , Ireland
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance