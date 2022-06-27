masaru yarime
Division of Public Policy, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Innovation and Governance
Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
Xavier University
Bhubaneswar, India
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
Trinity College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
Espoo, Finland
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
Gdansk University of Technology
Gdansk, Poland
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
School for the Future of Innovation in Society, Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
University of Calgary
Calgary, Canada
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
University of Johannesburg
Johannesburg, South Africa
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
Carleton University
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
Luleå University of Technology
Luleå, Sweden
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
Monash Business School, Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
Kyoto University
Kyoto, Japan
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance
Oxford Brookes University
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Innovation and Governance