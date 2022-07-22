Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
School of Public Health, Boston University
Boston , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Health and Cities
National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health, College of Health and Medicine, Australian National University
Canberra , Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Health and Cities
George Washington University
Washington, D.C. , United States
Associate Editor
Health and Cities
Faculty of Engineering, Alexandria University
Alexandria , Egypt
Associate Editor
Health and Cities