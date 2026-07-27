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The scope of this Research Topic covers a wide array of regions, perspectives, and research methodologies, while focusing on strategies that tangibly strengthen the climate resilience of urban food production systems.
This Research Topic aims to explore and synthesize the multidimensional effects of active transportation on urban health.
An ecology of suboptimals? Lessons learned from balancing green and gray in cities
Help shape the future of your field. Submit a brief idea including why it matters now, what problem you're looking to solve and who the collection benefits. We welcome ideas from all disciplines, particularly those with a clear focus on real-world impact
We are delighted to present the first published articles from the US-Africa Collaborative annual symposium, which took place in June 2025. These articles showcase the innovative research and insights from the symposium and the Collaborative's network
Faculty of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences, Maastricht University
Maastricht, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Health and Cities
Health Research Institute, University of Canberra
Canberra, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Health and Cities
Faculty of Engineering, Alexandria University
Alexandria, Egypt
Associate Editor
Health and Cities
Faculty of Environment and Technology, University of the West of England
Bristol, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Health and Cities