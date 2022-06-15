Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities aims to develop a multi-disciplinary academic approach to life in contemporary and future urban environments.

Led by Field Chief Editor Professor James Evans (University of Manchester, UK) and supported by an outstanding editorial board of international experts, Frontiers in Sustainable Cities brings together prominent scholars, policy makers and key opinion leaders.

The journal publishes research on a broad range of topics, from infrastructure and technology to governance, climate change and health, with a focus on achieving sustainable living processes within future urban landscapes. This includes aspects of engineering, human geography and economics, urban and transport planning, urban studies and architecture, social and political science, public health, ecology and environmental science, computer science, and behavioral science.

Topics of interest include:

cities in the global south

climate change and cities

health and cities

innovation and governance

smart technologies and cities

social inclusion in cities

sustainable infrastructure

urban economics

urban energy end-use

urban greening

urban resource management

urban transportation systems and mobility.

To achieve resilience, environmental health, inclusion, equality, and healthy living in the face of the challenges facing the world today, the journal welcomes research that advances the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 11: Sustainable cities and communities. Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is indexed in Scopus, Web of Science (ESCI) and the DOAJ

Manuscripts that focus solely on the future predictions or performance enhancement without a fundamental basis in sustainable urban development are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that are primarily health-focused without a fundamental basis in urban sustainability are not within the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is committed to advancing developments in its field by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.