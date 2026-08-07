Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
Analyzing roadway factors influencing the severity of non-motorized road users' crashes in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
in Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
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Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
Original Research
Accepted on 06 Aug 2026
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Original Research
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Published on 04 Aug 2026
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Published on 29 Jul 2026
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Published on 29 Jul 2026
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Published on 29 Jul 2026
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Published on 29 Jul 2026
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Correction
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
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Original Research
Published on 28 Jul 2026
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Original Research
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Sustainable Infrastructure
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
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Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Planning Sustainable Cities in the Global South
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
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