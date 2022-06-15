Scope

The Health and Cities section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of urbanization, public health, and sustainable development.

Led by Prof Sotiris Vardoulakis from the Health Research Institute at the University of Canberra and Prof Thomas Krafft at the Care and Public Health Research Institute of Maastricht University, the Health and Cities section welcomes submissions in various domains of urban health and sustainability, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from rapid urbanization and its impact on public health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

air pollution, noise, and health in cities

children's urban environmental health

citizen science and community engagement and participation

climate change adaptation and mitigation co-benefits

environmental health equity

health effects of climate change in cities

housing and health

infectious diseases in urban settings

low-energy buildings and health

non-communicable diseases in cities

urban environment and design affecting mental health and well being

urban planning, sustainable transport, and health

waste, energy, and health

water and sanitation and health in cities

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between urbanization, environmental factors, and public health, with a focus on sustainable solutions for cities.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance urban health and sustainability, climate change adaptation, climate change mitigation co-benefits, air pollution, noise, children's urban environmental health, citizen science, community engagement, environmental health equity, housing, infectious diseases, low-energy buildings, non-communicable diseases, urban planning, sustainable transport, waste, energy, water, and sanitation in cities and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Health and Cities section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on epidemiological research without a foundation in urban health or environmental science studies.

However, it does welcome studies that directly address the impact on human health and well-being within urban settings, particularly those that support and advance the urban health and sustainability goals mentioned in the in-scope areas.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of urban health and sustainability to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.