Scope

The Social Inclusion in Cities section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the complex connections between sustainability practices and social inclusion/exclusion in urban environments.

Led by Dr. Tiit Tammaru from the University of Tartu, the Social Inclusion in Cities section welcomes submissions in the various domains of urban sustainability, which address the crucial interaction between sustainability and social inclusion across cities worldwide.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

changing social inclusion/exclusion of different groups

cities generating and overturning social inclusion and exclusion through promoting sustainability

distributional effects and impacts on different population groups

formal and informal sectors as sites of sustainability

how social differences are created and contested

how sustainability can be heightened with more inclusive practices

how sustainability policies produce different outcomes for different social groups in the city

how urban policies reinforce, undermine, and highlight social differences

redistribution consequences of sustainability

social differences embodied in ideas and practices of sustainability, such as age, gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, citizenship, immigration status, class, and (dis)ability

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationships between social difference, sustainability practices, and social inclusion/exclusion in cities.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance social inclusion in cities, urban sustainability, and the interaction between sustainability and social inclusion, focusing on SDGs 10 (Reduced Inequalities), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 5 (Gender Equality).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of urban sustainability to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.