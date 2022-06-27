Scope

Cities are sites of social difference. The ‘Social Inclusion in Cities’ section of Frontiers in Sustainable Cities takes this as gateway observation to publish fundamental, basic, and applied research that highlights the complex and subtle connections between sustainability rhetoric practices and policies, and the social inclusions/exclusion of different groups. This section welcomes contributions that investigate the distributional effects and the impacts on different population groups. The mission of this section is to host innovative research that shapes the crucial interaction between sustainability and social inclusion across cities in the global North and the global South.

Areas covered, but not limited to, include:

• How social differences are created and contested.

• How formal and informal sectors are treated as sites of sustainability.

• What social differences - such as age, gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, citizenship, immigration status, class, (dis) ability, etc. - are embodied in ideas and practices of sustainability.

• How urban policies reinforce, undermine and highlight social differences.

• How cities generate and overturn the social inclusion and exclusion of different types of groups through promoting sustainability.

• How sustainability can be heightened with more inclusive practices.

• The changing social inclusion/exclusion of different groups.

• The redistribution consequences of sustainability.

• How sustainability policies produce different outcomes for different social groups in the city.

• How social difference in the city is reinforced, undermined, contested, celebrated, and eradicated by the pursuit of urban sustainability.

• What groups are included and excluded in the pursuit of sustainability.

The published papers will contribute insights into the relationships between social difference, sustainability practices and rhetoric, and practices of social inclusion and exclusion. Papers will be concerned with the re-distributional impacts on different groups. Papers with a more distinct thematic focus, such as governance or health, are directed to sister sections within Frontiers in Sustainable Cities.