Scope

The Sustainable Infrastructure section publishes high-quality research on infrastructure engineering, planning, operations and management in cities. It invites a unique forum for publications of articles on smart infrastructure solutions.

The need for green and sustainable infrastructure is greater than ever now. The challenges facing cities are complicated, including problems posed by climate change, rapid urbanization, global pandemics and other disruptive forces. This criticality further magnifies because many of the challenges associated are difficult to predict. Therefore, the path towards making cities sustainable involves finding innovative solutions and prudent integrated management of various infrastructure types. In this context, environmental stewardship, social responsibility and economic viability are major driving forces, where both socio-economic policies and political goals should be fully aligned.

This section will focus on integrated urban water management, smart water supply and wastewater/ stormwater collections systems, sustainable urban ecology, proficient energy management in public buildings, smart mobility, understanding interactions between built and natural environments, and environmental decision-making. Tools, notably the circular economy, life cycle thinking, and risk management frameworks are effective in order to develop holistic solutions through a range of technical, financial and socio-culturally appropriate interventions. Urban policy-makers should consider developing their multi-layered think tanks and context-specific strategies with the goal of sustainable consumption and efficient use of resources.

Areas covered by the section include, but are not limited to:

• Three water systems (water, wastewater and stormwater)

• Active and passive solutions for energy management in buildings

• Safe and sustainable construction practices

• Water-energy nexus in infrastructure management

• Public infrastructure systems and services

• Facility management

• Intelligent communication and infrastructure governance

• Lifecycle-based asset management

• Aging urban infrastructure and risk analysis

• Energy management and climate action

• Smart and active transport infrastructure

• Integrated urban mobility

The Sustainable Infrastructure section seeks to promote and advance state-of-the- art innovations through a continued bridging between the multidisciplinary solutions.