Scope

The Sustainable Infrastructure section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative solutions for sustainable urban development.

Led by Dr. Rehan Sadiq from the University of British Columbia, the Sustainable Infrastructure section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable infrastructure, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to address complex urban challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aging urban infrastructure and risk analysis

energy management and climate action

integrated urban mobility

intelligent communication and infrastructure governance

lifecycle-based asset management

public infrastructure systems and services

safe and sustainable construction practices

smart and active transport infrastructure

three water systems (water, wastewater, and stormwater)

water-energy nexus in infrastructure management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches to sustainable infrastructure, addressing the challenges faced by modern cities.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance sustainable urban development in alignment with SDGs 6, 7, 9, 11, and 13.

The Sustainable Infrastructure section does not consider studies that focus on clinical trials or individual product evaluations. However, research that addresses social, political, or economic aspects may be considered if it has a fundamental basis in infrastructure sustainability and aligns with the in-scope areas of sustainable urban development.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable infrastructure to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.