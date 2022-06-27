md moynul ahsan
Ankara University
Ankara, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Infrastructure
Ankara University
Ankara, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Infrastructure
University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Sustainable infrastructures
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable infrastructures
University of Pretoria
Pretoria, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Sustainable infrastructures
University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore
Lahore, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Sustainable infrastructures
University of Missouri
Columbia, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Infrastructure
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Infrastructure
Universidad del Norte, Colombia
Barranquilla, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable infrastructures
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Infrastructure
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Worcester, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable infrastructures
Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
Sustainable infrastructures
Department of Civil Engineering, School of Engineering, University of Minho
Guimarães, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Infrastructure
Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University
Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable infrastructures
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Community Reviewer
Sustainable infrastructures
University of Rijeka
Rijeka, Croatia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable infrastructures
Qatar University
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Infrastructure