Scope

The Urban Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and improving the sustainability of cities worldwide.

Led by Dr. Julie Le Gallo from the Institut Agro Dijon, France, the Urban Economics section welcomes submissions in various domains of urban economics, which aim to enhance the knowledge and understanding of urban systems, city structure and their impact on the environment and quality of life.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

emergence of conurbations

expanding and shrinking/declining/abandoned metropolitan areas

geographic accuracy/scale/resolution issues for urban data

history/historical inertia of a city

inter-, intra-, and rural-to-urban neighborhood relocation

inter-cities competition

journey-to-work/shop/recreate flows

local public finance

localized urban economic development/impacts

multilocational retail firm dynamics

polycentric or dispersed cities

regional/national/international urban hierarchies

spatial econometric/statistical analysis of urban phenomena

the Schelling model

theoretical foundations of urban economic models

updating of classical urban studies

urban bid rent curves

urban boosterism

urban case studies for poorly researched parts of the world

urban commuting

urban cost of living: over time and/or across space

urban crime

urban disasters/risk assessments

urban economic base and input-output tables

urban elections and politics

urban employment and/or employment subcenters

urban environmental pollution

urban environmental remediation

urban forests and open spaces

urban governmental taxes and user fees

urban horizontal-vertical land use trade-offs

urban housing markets

urban industries

urban infrastructure

urban land uses

urban market areas

urban networks

urban population density

urban population growth management

urban public education

urban public good usage/planning

municipal and NGO funding of public health

inter- and intra-urban geographic variation in public health provision costs

municipal and NGO funding of social justice

urban socio-economic/demographic groups

urban system power laws

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of urban economics themes, focusing on the sustainability and improvement of urban environments and the quality of life for their inhabitants.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance urban economics, sustainability, and the improvement of urban environments and the quality of life for their inhabitants (SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This section will not consider submissions that use cities merely as settings or "observation points" for studying broader themes such as green innovation, environmental technologies, or general policy trends that are not rooted in urban-specific contexts. Manuscripts that primarily focus on themes like green innovation, but lack a substantive and analytical link to the economic mechanisms, challenges, or implications distinctive to urban areas, will be deemed out of scope.

Furthermore, submitted research should clearly articulate how the findings contribute to our understanding of urban economic issues within the context of sustainable city development. Submissions that fail to provide sufficient context or show clear relevance to current urban economic challenges—such as affordable housing shortages, urban inequality, infrastructure provision, or city-level governance—may be rejected for lacking topical focus.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of urban economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.