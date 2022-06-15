Scope

The Urban Energy End-Use section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and transforming urban energy consumption for a sustainable future.

Led by Prof. Shaoqing Chen from Sun Yat-sen University, the Urban Energy End-Use section welcomes submissions in various domains of urban energy studies, which aim to address the challenges of energy use in urban environments and contribute to sustainable urban development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

buildings, end-use energy and greenhouse gases emissions in cities

digital society challenges, big data, and energy demand

energy-efficient technologies, materials, design, and deployment in an urban context

energy end-use in relation to sustainable urban transformations and climate change mitigation

energy end-use in the context of urban inequalities, energy poverty, and climate justice

health and climate co-benefits of optimizing urban energy systems

household behaviors and energy-related practices

links between energy end-use, transport and supply from a whole system perspective

nexus of urban energy infrastructure and other sub-systems built for cities

political and power structures that condition particular types of urban energy demand

socio-economic drivers and impacts of energy demand in cities

sustainable energy and resources metabolism in cities and urban agglomerations

urban energy infrastructure, market regulation, and climate change adaptation

urban transport and mobility in the context of energy end-use

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the socio-technical aspects of urban energy end-use and its implications for sustainability and climate change mitigation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance urban energy end-use, sustainable urban development, and climate change mitigation in alignment with SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of urban energy studies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.