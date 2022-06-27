Scope

Achieving radical transformations in urban energy end-use is central to climate change mitigation efforts and related environmental goals. Urban energy consumption is embedded in the conduct of everyday life, the regulation of economic activity, and the practice of political power. More broadly, energy demand itself has been shown to shape the development trajectories of metropolitan centres and districts across the world.

This section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research from all aspects of urban end-use energy studies. The section integrates work across the social and engineering sciences, seeking to examine the driving forces and consequences of energy use in the context of ongoing urban sustainability challenges. Articles feature interdisciplinary research on energy demand among urban households, commerce, transport and industry. All studies are expected to contribute to the understanding of energy end-use from a socio-technical viewpoint, and against the background of the global drive towards urban sustainability.

The forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to:

· Energy-efficient technologies, materials, design and deployment in an urban context;

· Urban end-use energy institutions, markets, policy and regulation;

· The socio-economic drivers and impacts of energy demand in cities;

· Whole-systems approaches: links between energy end-use, energy transport and energy supply;

· The political and power structures that condition particular types of urban energy demand;

· Household behaviours and energy-related practices;

· Urban transport and mobility in the context of energy end-use;

· Buildings and end-use energy in cities;

· Digital society challenges, big data and energy demand;

· Energy end-use in the context of urban inequalities, energy poverty and energy justice;

· The health implications of urban energy end-use;

· Energy end-use in relation to sustainable urban transformations and climate change mitigation.