Scope

The Urban Greening section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and enhancement of green and blue spaces in urban and peri-urban areas for sustainable and resilient cities.

Led by Dr. Stephan Pauleit from Technical University of Munich, the Urban Greening section welcomes submissions in the various domains of urban greening, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to achieve multiple objectives for sustainable urban development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

approaches to the assessment and valuation of urban green and blue spaces from ecological, social, and economic perspectives

biocultural diversity of urban green and blue spaces and its consideration in urban greening

governance of urban green and blue spaces for sustainable and resilient development of human settlements

human perception and use of urban green and blue spaces

innovative design and management of urban green and blue spaces, including novel technologies and green-grey hybrid solutions

issues of social and environmental justice, gender, and diversity aspects related to urban greening

knowledge on the multiple meanings, values, functions, and ecosystem services as well as disservices of urban green and blue spaces

power structures and mechanisms between governments, companies, and civil society in transformative processes

theoretical foundations of urban greening and related concepts such as green infrastructure, nature-based solutions, urban forestry, landscape urbanism, and ecosystem-based adaptation

understanding of the structure and dynamics of green and blue spaces and their drivers in urbanizing regions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, management, and assessment of urban green and blue spaces for sustainable and resilient urban environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance urban greening, development and enhancement of green and blue spaces, sustainable and resilient cities, and interdisciplinary approaches for sustainable urban development (SDGs 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, 13: Climate Action, and 15: Life on Land).

The Urban Greening section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on urban greening or its related aspects. Studies that primarily address general environmental issues or unrelated social sciences are outside the scope of this section. However, topics that contribute to the understanding or advancement of urban greening practices and policies, including social and environmental justice, gender, and diversity aspects, as well as power structures and mechanisms between governments, companies, and civil society in transformative processes, are considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of urban greening to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.