Scope

Green and blue spaces are key to the sustainability and resilience of urban areas globally. They are a foundation for human health and well-being, habitats for plants and animals, and they provide provisioning, regulating and cultural ecosystem services. They may substitute inputs of non-renewable resources and contribute to smart and liveable cities through the skilful combination with technical and social infrastructures, for instance, for local storm water management, active mobility by walking and cycling or education.

Urban greening is understood broadly as all kind of activities to develop green and blue spaces in urban and peri-urban areas that fulfil multiple objectives such as increasing human health and well-being, promoting social cohesion, furthering climate change adaptation and supporting the turn towards a green economy. Urban Greening is an umbrella for related concepts such as urban green infrastructure, urban forestry, nature-based solutions in urban areas, and ecosystem-based adaptation. Urban greening can be achieved by different forms of urban governance, including strategic planning at city and city regional levels as well as citizen-led initiatives.

The Special Section aims to advance the scientific state-of-the-art in urban greening and provide a forum for debate on themes and issues such as:

• The theoretical foundations of urban greening and related concepts such as green infrastructure, nature-based solutions, urban forestry, landscape urbanism and ecosystem-based adaptation

• The understanding of the structure and the dynamics of green and blue spaces and its drivers in the world’s urbanising regions, both in an opportunities and a pressures perspective

• Human perception and use of urban green and blue spaces

• The biocultural diversity of urban green and blue spaces and how these are considered in urban greening

• Knowledge on the multiple meanings, values, functions, and ecosystem services as well as disservices of urban green and blue spaces and how these relate to their structure and dynamics as well as the various forms of human interventions

• Approaches to the assessment and valuation of urban green and blue spaces from ecological, social, and economic perspectives

• The governance of urban green and blue spaces to achieve multiple aims for a more sustainable and resilient development of human settlements from site to regional levels

• Power structures and mechanisms between governments, companies and civil society, including social movements that prevent or strengthen transformative processes

• Issues of social and environmental justice, gender and diversity aspects related to urban greening

• Innovative design and management of urban green and blue spaces, including novel technologies and green-grey hybrid solutions, for the sustainable and resilient transformation of urban areas

• The economies of urban greening

The Special Section should provide a global perspective on urban greening in all kinds of human settlements. It welcomes high quality scientific papers from all disciplines of the natural sciences, engineering, planning and design, the social sciences, the humanities and arts concerned with urban greening. Contributions from inter- and transdisciplinary research are particularly welcome.