Scope

The Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the transformative changes and innovations in urban mobility.

Led by Dr. Neil Sipe from The University of Queensland, the Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility section welcomes submissions in the various domains of urban mobility, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from technological advancements and societal shifts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral change theories and social science

design innovations in mobility platforms

dimensioning and access management

disturbance propagation and economic string theory

driver, traffic, and emissions modeling

electrification of vehicle fleet

enabling infrastructure (e.g., new electric vehicle charging strategies, parking management)

ergodic control of ensembles

ethical and social impact of new mobility platforms

feedback control

gamification applications

game theoretic questions

innovative secondary services

integrated mobility concepts

machine learning for smart mobility

new business models

new mobility technologies

new propulsion methods

new scientific questions arising from urban mobility issues

new use-cases for mobility platforms

optimization

predictive modeling and optimization in closed loop

signaling, pricing, and information parsing strategies for ensembles

transport poverty/transport disadvantage

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of urban mobility, addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by technological advancements and societal shifts.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance urban transportation systems and mobility, focusing on reducing inequalities (SDG10), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), industry, innovation, and infrastructure (SDG 9), and climate action (SDG 13).

The Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on urban transportation or mobility issues. However, submissions that address general engineering, environmental science, or social sciences are welcome if they have a strong foundation in urban transportation systems and mobility and contribute to the understanding of the challenges and opportunities presented by technological advancements and societal shifts in this field.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of urban mobility to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.